Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) PT at $44.71

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

