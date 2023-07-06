Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) PT at $25.50

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

STOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

STOK stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. Research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $249,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,612 shares of company stock worth $693,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,065 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,011,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 521,661 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,573,000 after buying an additional 519,577 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

