Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price at $25.44

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

