Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target at $73.88

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,701 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 398.3% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,202,000 after buying an additional 2,413,702 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Twilio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $84,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

