Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.67. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.91 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -17.02%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

