Brokers Issue Forecasts for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $520.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $526.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.