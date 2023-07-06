Brokers Offer Predictions for Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Werner Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 91,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

