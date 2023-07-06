Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.02 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.25. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

