Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 430 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $423.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

