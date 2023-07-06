Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives $26.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CADE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,398,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 36.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 472,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 125,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 74,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

