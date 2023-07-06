Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,064 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after buying an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after buying an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,522,000 after buying an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,559,000 after buying an additional 1,441,359 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

