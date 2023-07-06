Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 373,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 86,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.58 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.