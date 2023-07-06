Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

