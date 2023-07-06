Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $45.55 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 137.09%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

