Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,991 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

VZ stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

