Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 80 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Stock Performance

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $131.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

