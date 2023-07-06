Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 179 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 373,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 86,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.81.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

