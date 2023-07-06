CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) & Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Head to Head Comparison

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions 3.57% 8.62% 5.26% Innovid -14.82% -9.46% -7.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Innovid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $800.54 million 8.61 $38.41 million $0.04 274.25 Innovid $127.12 million 1.14 -$18.41 million ($0.15) -7.07

Risk & Volatility

CCC Intelligent Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCC Intelligent Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Innovid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 6 0 2.67 Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67

CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. Innovid has a consensus target price of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 258.49%. Given Innovid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats Innovid on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. It offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC Subrogation, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC Diagnostics Service Provider Solutions; CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. The company has strategic partnership with Verisk Analytics, Inc. to bring new innovations to P&C insurance claims. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Innovid

(Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.