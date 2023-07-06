Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) vs. Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Financial Comparison

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Certara and Oncology Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $344.39 million 8.64 $14.73 million $0.09 206.78 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Certara has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara 4.03% 5.53% 3.84% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Certara and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Certara has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Certara and Oncology Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 3 5 0 2.63 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Certara currently has a consensus target price of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 25.60%. Given Certara’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Certara is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Certara shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Certara beats Oncology Pharma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Certara

Certara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

