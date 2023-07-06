CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Financial Survey

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Free Report) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CFSB Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Malvern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than CFSB Bancorp.

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $9.68 million 5.33 N/A N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp $37.33 million 3.22 $6.95 million $0.91 17.27

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp N/A 1.79% 0.37% Malvern Bancorp 16.83% 4.68% 0.67%

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats CFSB Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. The company also provides loans, such as commercial construction and real estate loans, consumer loans, unsecured overdraft lines of credit, personal loans, loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit on deposit, home equity loans, bridge loans, revolving lines of credit, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and one- to four-family first mortgage loans. In addition, it offers investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits; 401(k) advisory services for employers; financial planning services; trust services; and tailored lending services. Further, the company provides risk and insurance solutions, including life and health insurance, long term care, automobile, homeowners, and liability insurance services. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

