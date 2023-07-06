Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Chase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Chase by 0.5% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chase by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chase Price Performance

CCF opened at $119.88 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $131.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.75.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Further Reading

