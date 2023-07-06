Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Check-Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of CHEK opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.66. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

(Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.