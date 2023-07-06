Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 764,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 4.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $124,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.77. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $296.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

