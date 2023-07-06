Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $156.31 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.77. The stock has a market cap of $296.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

