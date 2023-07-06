Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) versus Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Claros Mortgage Trust and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 2 3 0 0 1.60 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.40%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $316.35 million 4.86 $112.06 million $0.84 13.24 Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.64 million 4.33 -$1.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Risk and Volatility

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 39.99% 8.03% 2.45% Blue Ridge Real Estate -24.17% -7.12% -6.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2021, the company owned 9,405 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

