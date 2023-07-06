Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

