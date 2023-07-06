Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 192.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $65.04 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,212.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,567 shares of company stock valued at $24,799,830. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

