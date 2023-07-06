Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.