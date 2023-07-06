Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $43.50 on Friday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

