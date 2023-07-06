Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Sells $1,691,790.21 in Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 27th, Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMC. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.