Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Position Trimmed by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $72.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 21.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

