Comparing Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Appen and Clarivate are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Appen and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appen 3 1 0 0 1.25 Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

Appen currently has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 154.34%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $13.30, suggesting a potential upside of 40.07%. Given Appen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Appen is more favorable than Clarivate.

This table compares Appen and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appen N/A N/A N/A Clarivate -151.76% 8.39% 3.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Appen and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clarivate $2.63 billion 2.44 -$3.96 billion ($6.10) -1.56

Appen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Summary

Clarivate beats Appen on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, sensor, multi-modal hardware device testing, and mobile location services; pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions. It also provides data preparation services comprising machine learning assisted data annotation tools, which include image annotation, video annotation, text, sensor, text utterance, audio annotation, and other solutions; enterprise-ready data annotation platform, which offers smart labeling, workflows, in-platform audit, and enterprise analytics; and knowledge graph and ontology support services. The company was formerly known as Appen Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to Appen Limited in October 2014. Appen Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chatswood, Australia.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ProQuest One, Pivot, Polaris, eBook Central, Vegs, Alma, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis products for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs; and Real World Data, Dialog, Drug Safety Triager, and healthcare and data solutions. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Innography, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; and CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

