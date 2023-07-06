Comparing Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF)

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Free Report) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workspace Group and Douglas Emmett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Douglas Emmett $824.57 million 2.68 $97.14 million $0.51 25.49

Analyst Recommendations

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Workspace Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Workspace Group and Douglas Emmett, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workspace Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Douglas Emmett 2 3 3 0 2.13

Workspace Group currently has a consensus target price of $661.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11,133.73%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus target price of $15.78, suggesting a potential upside of 21.37%. Given Workspace Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workspace Group is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Profitability

This table compares Workspace Group and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A Douglas Emmett 9.87% 2.12% 0.92%

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Workspace Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workspace Group

(Free Report)

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible work space, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more. That in environments they tailor themselves, free from constraint and compromise, teams are best able to collaborate, build their culture and realise their potential. Our ownership model allows us to offer true flexibility. We provide customers with blank canvas space to create a home for their business, alongside leases that give them the freedom to easily scale up and down within our well-connected, extensive portfolio. We are inherently sustainable we invest across the capital, breathing new life into old buildings and creating hubs of economic activity that help flatten London's working map. We work closely with our local communities to ensure we make a positive and lasting environmental and social impact, creating value over the long term. Workspace was established in 1987, has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, is a FTSE 250 listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a member of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA). Workspace is a registered trademark of Workspace Group PLC, London, UK.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.