Comparing Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) & Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) and Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Axfood AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.71 billion 0.83 $65.05 million $0.67 46.64 Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $20.44 1.35

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 1 3 3 0 2.29 Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grocery Outlet and Axfood AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.80%. Given Grocery Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Axfood AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Axfood AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 1.81% 7.41% 2.96% Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Axfood AB (publ) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

