Comparing Halberd (HALB) & Its Rivals

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Free Report) is one of 379 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Halberd to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Halberd and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 768 1468 4252 43 2.55

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 105.50%. Given Halberd’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.84 Halberd Competitors $112.04 million -$10.87 million 19.36

This table compares Halberd and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Halberd’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Halberd and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -10,449.88% -65.85% -20.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

