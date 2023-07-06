Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Truist Financial increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $251.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -137.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.08. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.