Contrasting AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) & GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AUO and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.01 billion 4.33 $1.45 billion $2.76 22.95

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than AUO.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

AUO has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AUO and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUO 0 0 1 0 3.00 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 12 0 2.92

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus target price of $78.87, suggesting a potential upside of 24.49%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than AUO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AUO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AUO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AUO and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUO N/A N/A N/A GLOBALFOUNDRIES 19.02% 17.03% 9.38%

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats AUO on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. It also sells and leases content management system and related hardware; designs digital signage content and field curation solutions; plans, designs, and develops construction project for environmental protection and related project management; and designs, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD modules, TV sets and related parts, backlight modules, automotive parts, and precision plastic parts. In addition, the company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical equipment; services related to site rental and educational activities; research and development, and IP related business; solar power generation; and sale and sales support of TFTLCD panels. Further, it designs, develops, and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as software development and related consulting services; and investment services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was formerly known as AU Optronics Corp. and changed its name to AUO Corporation in June 2022. AUO Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

