Contrasting ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ECARX has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million 0.39 -$223.18 million N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 22.91 -$32.66 million ($1.96) -2.72

This table compares ECARX and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IDEX Biometrics ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ECARX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ECARX and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

ECARX presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.62%. Given ECARX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX N/A N/A -30.56% IDEX Biometrics ASA -749.33% -166.15% -133.86%

Summary

ECARX beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECARX

(Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

(Free Report)

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

