Contrasting GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) & Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Free Report) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Lane 22.95% 36.17% 15.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Hamilton Lane’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $440.52 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Lane $528.75 million 8.05 $109.12 million $3.01 26.19

Analyst Recommendations

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and Hamilton Lane, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamilton Lane 0 4 2 0 2.33

Hamilton Lane has a consensus price target of $78.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 151.6%. Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hamilton Lane pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services. The firm prefers to invest in Africa/Middle East, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Caribbean, United States of America, and Canada. The firm prefers to invest between $1 million and $100 million. It prefers to take majority stake. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania with additional offices across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

