Contrasting Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextracker and Intuitive Machines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.90 billion 0.92 $1.14 million N/A N/A Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nextracker and Intuitive Machines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 3 13 0 2.81 Intuitive Machines 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nextracker currently has a consensus price target of $41.27, indicating a potential upside of 8.34%. Intuitive Machines has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.35%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Nextracker.

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker N/A N/A N/A Intuitive Machines N/A -0.40% 0.32%

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software. It serves to engineering, procurement and construction firms, solar project developers, and owners. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fremont, California. Nextracker Inc. is a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services. It also offers aerospace engineering services to NASA and the aerospace industry. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

