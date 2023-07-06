Contrasting Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) & NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 4.80% 21.43% 9.37% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $2.21 billion 0.30 $101.87 million $4.91 5.94 NaaS Technology $13.46 million 87.56 -$817.34 million N/A N/A

This table compares Titan Machinery and NaaS Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Titan Machinery and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 1 1 0 2.50 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Titan Machinery currently has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.08%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats NaaS Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and energy and forestry operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

