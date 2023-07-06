Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $155.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPA. Barclays upped their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

CPA opened at $113.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.29. Copa has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $114.48.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Copa will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $2,966,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 177,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

