Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives $2.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

CPPMF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $408.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.01. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

