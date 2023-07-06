Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Matthew Jauchius Sells 14,254 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) Director Matthew Jauchius sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $312,875.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,323.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Jauchius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Matthew Jauchius sold 3,101 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $63,849.59.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $201.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.82. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

