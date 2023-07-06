Cortland Associates Inc. MO Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.