Cottage Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.