Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $203.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.87. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.94 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

