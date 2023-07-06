Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Itron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Itron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Itron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -139.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

