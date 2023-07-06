Crescent Sterling Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

