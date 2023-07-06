Critical Analysis: Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) & Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Free Report) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Hays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hays and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Kanzhun has a consensus target price of $23.90, suggesting a potential upside of 57.96%. Given Kanzhun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Hays.

This table compares Hays and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A Kanzhun 3.52% 1.39% 1.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hays and Kanzhun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays N/A N/A N/A $0.06 21.14 Kanzhun $654.04 million 8.67 $15.55 million $0.06 252.17

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Hays. Hays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Hays on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

